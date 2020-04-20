Meghan King Edmonds stripped down and danced to Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” days after her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, confirmed he has a new girlfriend.

“Got all dressed up to go to The Quarantine Club tonight,” the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 35, captioned a TikTok video on Friday, April 18, that showed her apparently naked except for a white pillow and a belt. “At least there won’t be a line at the bathroom!! Now where’s my quaran-tini and where are my single ladies at!?”

She posted the risqué video two days after the former professional baseball player, 49, confirmed his relationship with Kortnie O’Connor — the woman who he and Meghan allegedly had a threesome with years before their split in October.

The former St. Louis Cardinals star, who tested positive for coronavirus in March, shared a series of pics on Instagram on Wednesday, April 15, that showed O’Connor — who he called his “quarantined workout partner” — working out with him at his home gym.

“Clearly @Kortnieoc is not always taking it serious,” he captioned a mirror selfie of the pair.

Us Weekly broke the news in October that Jim and Meghan had called it quits after five years of marriage. The pair share three children, daughter Aspen, 3, and twins Hayes and Hart, 22 months.

The couple’s breakup came as the blogger accused her husband of cheating on her with their nanny, which both Jim and the young woman denied.

In January, Meghan spoke on her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast about an alleged threesome with O’Connor that happened early on in their marriage. While admitting that the woman was a friend of hers, Meghan said that what happened was a “one-time thing.”

She mentioned the incident in January because she claimed that Jim was vacationing at the time in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with the woman.

“When he goes to Cabo for a birthday party, from my understanding, he takes this girl with him. This threesome girl,” she said. “This girl who I thought was my friend. I cast aside my uncomfortability with a threesome, everything I had in my head about a threesome being weird and gross, because I was fun and wanted to do things for my husband.”