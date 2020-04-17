Two is company, but three’s a crowd! Jim Edmonds recently revealed his new relationship with girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor — a woman he previously had an alleged threesome with during his marriage to estranged wife Meghan King Edmonds.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 35, spoke about the apparent experience on her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast in January. Meghan explained that the moment occurred early on in their marriage with a woman who was a friend of hers, noting that what happened was a “one-time thing” for them. However, she mentioned during the episode that Jim, 49, was currently vacationing with O’Connor in Cabo.

“When he goes to Cabo for a birthday party, from my understanding, he takes this girl with him. This threesome girl,” she explained at the time. “This girl who I thought was my friend. I cast aside my uncomfortability with a threesome, everything I had in my head about a threesome being weird and gross, because I was fun and wanted to do things for my husband.”

The former St. Louis Cardinals player, 49, made his debut with the new lady in his life on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 15. At the time, he shared photos of himself and O’Connor working up a sweat in his at-home gym amid quarantine.

“Quarantined workout partner,” he captioned a photo of O’Connor stretching, while he wrote over another snap of the couple posing in front of barbells, “Clearly @kourtnieoc is not taking it seriously 😂.”

O’Connor noted in her Instagram bio that she’s currently employed with Harcourts Prime Properties, a Southern California real estate company that specializes in residential listings. Before Jim teased their romance, he was married to Meghan from 2014 until October 2019, during which Us Weekly broke the news of their separation.

“Meghan and Jim have been fighting,” a source told Us at the time. “The latest fight began when he went to a recent hockey game and she began interrogating him about who he went with.”

Meanwhile, Meghan also accused Jim of “having an affair” with their nanny Carly Wilson. Both the retired athlete and Wilson denied all cheating allegations.

Meghan and Jim are the parents of daughter Aspen, 3, and twin boys Hayes and Hart, 22 months.