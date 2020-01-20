Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds‘ divorce is getting messy … again. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum claimed that she once had a threesome with her estranged husband — and now the former MLB pro is allegedly seeing the woman they invited into their marriage.

“We had just gotten married and I knew that Jim had this bad boy kind of past,” Meghan, 35, told cohost Brooke Burke and sex and intimacy coach Lila Darville on the Monday, January 20, episode of the “Intimate Knowledge” podcast. “We were newlyweds and trying to have fun and he wanted to have a threesome. I thought about it and I thought, ‘OK, maybe, yeah sure.’”

The Bravo alum explained that the twosome opted to have the threesome with a friend of hers because it felt “comfortable.”

“It just felt like, ‘OK, if I’m going to do this, this can be with who and I’m comfortable with that,’” she said, noting that it was a “one-time thing” for the duo.

“When he goes to Cabo for a birthday party, from my understanding, he takes this girl with him. This threesome girl,” Meghan claimed. “This girl who I thought was my friend. I cast aside my uncomfortability with a threesome, everything I had in my head about a threesome being weird and gross, because I was fun and wanted to do things for my husband.”

When asked if she thinks if they have been having an affair, Meghan replied, “I think they’ve probably had sex more than the one time.”

Jim, for his part, denied that he had an extramarital relationship with this woman in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly.

“I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and decided to bring a date. There is no affair going on here. It has been a plus one for the weekend,” Jim told Us. “The woman I am in Cabo with is not her friend. They have not spoken in over three tears.”

Meghan, meanwhile, added that she’s “OK with people moving on,” but thinks her friend should have reached out to her.

“Can’t she go find somebody else? It’s just disrespectful on his part,” the reality TV personality explained. “I understand being caught up in new relationship, but that’s the reason that you can’t stay by your kids for the three nights you’re with us? It’s just, like, so hurtful.”

Meghan then broke down into tears. “I’m shaking right now. I never even told anyone that I had a threesome because it just felt like … something I wasn’t proud of,” she said. “And now this is the woman she’s with? … It’s just so hurtful in so many ways. And I want to share it because I don’t want to feel shame in the decisions that I made.”

Us Weekly broke the news in October 2019 that Meghan and Jim, 49, split after five years of marriage. While the lifestyle blogger alleged that the former baseball player cheated on her with their nanny, both Jim and the caretaker denied that they had an inappropriate relationship. Earlier this month, the former St. Louis Cardinals star, who previously admitted to having a sexting relationship outside of his marriage in June 2019, deleted all the photos of Meghan from his Instagram profile.

Meghan and Jim share three kids: Aspen, 3, and twins Hayes and Hart, 19 months.

