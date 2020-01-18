Jim Edmonds has erased all photos of his estranged wife, Meghan King Edmonds, from his Instagram account amid their bitter divorce.

All traces of the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 35, were gone from Jim’s social media account on Saturday, January 18, but Meghan still had photos of her husband on her Instagram page.

The former MLB star’s public move comes almost three months after Jim, 49, filed for divorce from his wife of five years.

Us Weekly broke the news at the end of October that Jim had pulled the plug on their marriage one day after their wedding anniversary following an argument that saw police called to their St. Louis home.

The breakup came as the Bravo alum accused her husband of having an affair with one of their four nannies, Carly Wilson. The 22-year-old and Jim both denied the rumors.

The couple, who share daughter Aspen, 3, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 19 months, weathered a cheating scandal earlier last year after rumors surfaced that Jim had sexted another woman while Meghan was pregnant with their boys.

“I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” he said in an exclusive statement to Us in June 2019. “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

Jim posted his intention to start 2020 on a positive note, writing on Instagram on New Year’s Eve that he “will not allow lies and false accusations to bring me down ever again.”

Meghan, meanwhile, spoke on her new “Intimate Knowledge” podcast with Brooke Burke about moving on and looking for love again.

“I just want a partner, right?” she said earlier this month. “I just want somebody who’s supporting me and isn’t jealous or trying to suppress. You know, somebody who grows with me — instead of, like, staying stagnant at a certain place. Like, to me that’s intimacy. I just need that partner next to me who’s gonna hold my hand.”

She added that she wants someone who will see her “laugh and cry” without judging her, “and not think of you differently. Just loving you for who you are.”