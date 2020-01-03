Ready for something new. Meghan King Edmonds opened up about what she is looking for in her next relationship following her split from estranged husband Jim Edmonds.

“I just want a partner, right?” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, said in an exclusive clip from her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast with Brooke Burke. “I just want somebody who’s supporting me and isn’t jealous or trying to suppress. You know, somebody who grows with me — instead of, like, staying stagnant at a certain place. Like, to me that’s intimacy. I just need that partner next to me who’s gonna hold my hand.”

Meghan added that she wants a person who will see her “laugh and cry” without judging her. “And not think of you differently,” she noted. “Just loving you for who you are.”

Us Weekly broke the news in October 2019 that Jim, 49, and the reality star split after five years of marriage. He filed for divorce soon after their wedding anniversary amid cheating rumors, which he denied. The pair, who tied the knot in October 2014, share daughter Aspen, 3, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 18 months.

The estranged couple reached a joint custody agreement in November 2019. Meghan told Us exclusively in December 2019 that she had “really high hopes” for coparenting with the former baseball player.

“I think the new year especially, and the new decade, is a great way to kind of launch positive thinking and the law of attraction,” she explained. “I don’t know. New beginnings are huge, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Meghan admitted in December 2019 that the divorce has taken a toll on her in more than one way. “Being vulnerable at a time when you need to be the strongest, that balance is really tough and so to find that balance and also to not deny yourself your feelings or your emotions and allow yourself to feel them but also being strong, what does that mean?” she said during an appearance on the “How Men Think” podcast. “That’s something we need to explore and feel.”

“Intimate Knowledge” premieres on Monday, January 6.