



Getting real. Meghan King Edmonds opened up about struggling to get a hold of her conflicting emotions amid her divorce from Jim Edmonds on the Monday, December 16, episode of Brooks Laich and Gavin DeGraw‘s podcast, “How Men Think.”

“Being vulnerable at a time when you need to be the strongest, that balance is really tough and so to find that balance and also to not deny yourself your feelings or your emotions and allow yourself to feel them but also being strong, what does that mean? That’s something we need to explore and feel,” Meghan, 35, explained while discussing the topics that she will be covering on her upcoming podcast, “Intimate Knowledge” with Brooke Burke.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum has weathered a rocky few months following her split from her estranged husband. The former professional baseball player, 49, filed for divorce from Meghan in October after five years of marriage amid claims that he cheated on her with Carly Wilson, one of the former couple’s four nannies. Wilson, 22, and Jim have both denied the allegations.

Meghan got candid about the toll the split has taken on her physically when a fan commented that she looked “very skinny” in an Instagram photo on Friday, December 13.

“I know you have a lot on your plate. And I can only imagine how hard it is to juggle it all,” the person wrote underneath a photo of Meghan playing with her daughter Aspen, 3 and 17-month-old twin boys, Hart and Hayes, who she shares with the former St. Louis Cardinals player. “Take care of yourself momma, you can’t pour from an empty cup. Sending you love.”

The Missouri native replied that she knows she’s “too thin.” She added, “I’m a stress non-eater. I’m working on it.”

Meghan reunited with her three children in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 12. She and the sports broadcaster settled on 50/50 custody of their children in November and Meghan has relocated to California, where she is staying in a long-term rental.

