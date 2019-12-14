



Putting the kids first. Meghan King Edmonds and her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, worked together to reunite the Real Housewives of Orange County alum with her children on Thursday, December 12.

Jim, 49, posted a photo via Instagram of the former couple’s children, daughter Aspen, 3, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 17 months, before they traveled from Missouri to California to see their mom.

“The littles are getting big,” the former professional baseball player wrote on Thursday. “Headed to Cali to see mommy and get Hart a little bit more treatment.”

Meghan, 35, shared videos of the happy reunion via her Instagram Story on Friday, December 13. The kids appeared to be having fun as they made gingerbread houses, and painted and played with their toys.

Earlier this week, the TV personality revealed via her Instagram Story that she is staying in a “long term rental” in California. Meghan has sought treatment in California for Hart’s “irreversible brain damage,” which is related to his minor Periventricular Leukomalacia diagnosis.

She detailed her son’s condition in a blog post in July. One month later, Meghan documented their trip to Los Angeles where Hart began intensive therapy.

“[The doctor] said that this [the diagnosis] explains all of my concerns: the rigidity in his muscles, the (somewhat) delayed physical milestones, the lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, the stiffness in joints, the weakness in his lower back, the somewhat favored use of his right side,” she explained about her toddler’s health.

Jim filed for divorce from Meghan in October following allegations that he had cheated on her with one of the pair’s four nannies, Carly Wilson. Wilson, 22, and Jim both denied the allegations. In November, Jim and Meghan settled on 50/50 custody of their children.

Meghan told Us Weekly exclusively on December 6 that she had “really high hopes for the future” and coparenting with Jim.

“I think the new year especially, and the new decade, is a great way to kind of launch positive thinking and the law of attraction,” she said. “I don’t know. New beginnings are huge, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Jim, for his part, moved into the Missouri mansion that he and Meghan had been building together for the past two years in November.