



Settling in! Jim Edmonds showed off his children playing around in his new house — and gave a mini-tour of the home — amid his split from Meghan King Edmonds on Instagram on Friday, November 8.

The former MLB player, 49, and Meghan, 35, are the parents of 2-year-old daughter Aspen and 17-month-old twins, Hayes and Hart. Jim documented his three youngest children exploring the house, alongside Sutton and Landon Edmonds, his two older children who he shares with his ex-wife Allison Edmonds.

In one clip, Hayes looks around his new playroom in awe while big sister Aspen runs over to grab some toys. “Hayes doesn’t know what to do,” Jim captioned the video. He also filmed the whole family as they gather around to look at a Jack-in-the-box toy. In another clip, Aspen throws baseballs just like her dad in what appears to be an in-house baseball training facility.

Other footage shows Aspen and Hayes zooming around the house on bikes. “Little more room to roam,” Jim captioned a video of Aspen. He also snapped a picture of the twins sharing a special moment. “Boys first meal at new house,” he wrote.

He ended the update by recording all of the boxes left to unpack. “Still got some work to do,” he penned.

The former St. Louis Cardinals player revealed he was moving into a new house earlier on Friday on his Instagram Story. He posted a video of his empty house telling the camera, “It won’t look like this for long.”

Us Weekly broke the news on October 25 that Jim filed for divorce from Meghan after five years of marriage. A source told Us that the Real Housewives of Orange County alum accused Carly Wilson, one of the now-estranged couple’s four nannies, of having an affair with Jim. The former baseballer and the 22-year-old nanny both denied the allegations.

In an exclusive statement to Us, Jim called the claims, “dangerous, irresponsible and hurtful.” He also addressed the controversy in an Instagram post on October 28. “It’s one thing to be accused of something. It’s another thing to be so negligent and so careless, and ruin the lives of innocent young people,” he wrote.

Wilson, meanwhile, said she “never would participate in any action involving infidelity,” via Instagram.

In an exclusive interview with Us, Meghan addressed Jim’s statements since their split.

“I have endured prolific controlling by Jim and it isn’t slowing down,” the Missouri native said on November 4. “Even when I make an unassuming post on Instagram, he hurls insults at me for a battery of made-up indiscretions. I’m sick of the abuse and I won’t engage anymore — and I don’t have to.”

Us broke the news that police questioned Meghan’s ability to take care of her children after she returned home from a night out with friends, just two days before Jim announced his new move. After speaking with the reality TV star, the responding officer determined Meghan was “fit enough to take care” of her kids.

Jim told Us that he called the police “to protect the situation and make sure there were no further issues.” A source told Us that Meghan “had never been so humiliated in her life.”