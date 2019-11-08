



A new chapter. Jim Edmonds started moving into a new house on Friday, November 8, amid his divorce from Meghan King Edmonds.

“Moving day,” the retired MLB player, 49, wrote on his Instagram Stories alongside a series of videos showing the inside of his new digs.

“It won’t look like this for long,” he said from behind the camera in one of the clips, seemingly referencing the empty house being clean as can be.

Jim then stepped outside to show off the façade of his new residence as well as a massive moving truck parked outside near the driveway.

Us Weekly broke the news on October 25 that the former athlete filed for divorce from Meghan, 35, after five years of marriage. One source told Us that the now-estranged couple — who share daughter Aspen, 2, and twins Hayes and Hart, 17 months — had “been fighting” before Jim filed the paperwork, while a second insider revealed that the Real Housewives of Orange County alum accused the former athlete of “having an affair” with one of their family’s nannies, Carly Wilson.

Jim and Wilson subsequently denied the cheating allegations, which he called “dangerous, irresponsible and hurtful” in an exclusive statement to Us. Jim then took to Instagram on October 28 to defend his character, writing, “I did not sleep with our nanny.” A source also confirmed to Us that the pair “didn’t have an inappropriate or sexual relationship.”

Meghan, for her part, broke her silence in a lengthy blog post titled “Broken” on October 29. She accused Jim of “drinking and partying with much younger women, including several of our babysitters,” but acknowledged that she did not think he had a sexual relationship with Wilson.

The former sports broadcaster admitted in an exclusive statement to Us on October 30 that the drama between him Meghan “spiraled out of control,” adding, “I have way too much love for my wife and kids for this to happen, and it’s time for us to get back to the private life we used to live.” The former Bravo personality, however, told Us on November 4 that she was “sick of the abuse.”

Two days before Jim moved into his new abode, Us broke the news that police questioned Meghan’s ability to care for their children after she returned home from a night out with friends. After talking to the Missouri native, the responding officer determined that she was “fit enough to take care” of her kids. A source said Meghan “had never been so humiliated in her life,” while Jim told Us that he only “called the police to protect the situation and make sure there were no further issues.”