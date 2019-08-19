



Making progress! Meghan King Edmonds is spending three weeks in California with her son Hart for intensive physical therapy.

“We’re doing it!” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 34, captioned a Saturday, August 17, Instagram picture at the airport with her 14-month-old. “Hart and I are off to LA for intensive therapy @napacenter! How do you pack for three weeks with a baby? I shipped a lot of stuff in advance and found the cheapest baby gear ever (pack n play, convertible car seat, and high chair).”

The former reality star went on to write in her Sunday, August 18, Instagram Story: “Can’t wait to get those stiff joints a little intensive physical therapy while his brain is still so young and plastic and able to form new pathways so he can walk ‘typically.’”

This trip comes one month after the Missouri native admitted in a blog post that her toddler has “irreversible brain damage.” She explained, “Hart has minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain (namely the white matter), but more so on his right. [The doctor] said that this explains all of my concerns: the rigidity in his muscles, the (somewhat) delayed physical milestones, the lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, the stiffness in joints, the weakness in his lower back, the somewhat favored use of his right side.”

Since then, Edmonds, who welcomed Hart and his twin brother, Hayes, in June 2018, has been documenting her son’s health journey during chiropractor visits, oxygen therapy and more.

She and her husband, Jim Edmonds, also share Aspen, 2, who was born in 2016.

In June, news broke that the former professional baseball player, 49, had exchanged inappropriate text messages with a woman named Jennifer McFelia Villegas. The athlete told Us Weekly exclusively at the time: “Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person. At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none.”

As for Meghan, she wrote on social media that she “has hope [their] marriage can recover.”

