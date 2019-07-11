



Next steps! Meghan King Edmonds’ 13-month-old son Hart visited the chiropractor after his brain damage diagnosis.

“Starting back at the chiropractor @drmackenzierae to make sure all of his nerves are opened up so the new pathways he is trying to create actually have the best chance of ‘sticking,’” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 34, wrote on her Thursday, July 11, Instagram Story. “The parts of Hart’s brain that would control certain things (like some leg movement or some eating skills) are dead. But the brain is beautiful and incredible and has the ability to create ‘workarounds.’ Chiropractic [work] will help make sure these new pathways are given the best chance to open up.”

In the social media upload, the toddler squirmed and cried while a chiropractor massaged his back and shoulders. “This is the age that starts to get hard because he’s going to try to roll,” the doctor told Edmonds.

The former reality star’s video comes one week after she revealed that her son, whom she shares with Jim Edmonds, has “irreversible brain damage.”

“Hart has minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain (namely the white matter), but more so on his right,” she wrote in a blog post at the time. “[The doctor] said that this explains all of my concerns: the rigidity in his muscles, the (somewhat) delayed physical milestones, the lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, the stiffness in joints, the weakness in his lower back, the somewhat favored use of his right side.”

The former Bravo personality added, ““I explained to Jimmy how we are not somehow compromised or punished for having a child with special needs (whatever that may or may not mean!), we are BLESSED. I will go on about this another time but just know that I do not see his diagnosis as anything but a gift: we were chosen to take on this special person. I truly feel as if we’ve doubled down and won the underdog hand. Truly.”

Meghan also shares Hart’s twin brother, Hayes, and their older sister, Aspen, 2, with the former professional baseball player, 49.

Last month, news broke that Jim had exchanged inappropriate texts with a woman named Jennifer McFelia Villegas. “I only blame my husband for his actions: he made the choice to betray my trust and jeopardize our marriage,” Meghan told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “His recklessness also allowed this woman to profit from my heartbreak — but now that her name is out there, she won’t be able to shake down any other families as I rebuild mine.”

