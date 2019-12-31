



New year, clean slate? Jim Edmonds is eager to put 2019 behind him after his split from wife Meghan King Edmonds and opened up about starting fresh ahead of 2020.

In an Instagram update, the former St. Louis Cardinals player posted a snap of himself working out at the gym. The photo was accompanied by a caption that made reference to his desire to no longer let “lies and false accusations” get the best of him in the new year.

“Day one of trying to start over (yes it took me this long),” the retired athlete, 49, wrote on Tuesday, December 31. “I allowed my situation to get the best of me, but I will not allow lies and false accusations to bring me down ever again. I’m finally back in the gym and trying to get myself together.”

Jim continued, “The struggle is real for all of us… me included! Thank you to everyone that supported me. #onedayatatime #support.”

The latter half of 2019 was full of drama for Jim. In October, Us Weekly exclusively broke the news that he was separating from Meghan after five years of marriage. An insider told Us at the time that the pair had been “fighting” leading up to their split, and one of their arguments involved her “interrogating” Jim about who accompanied him to a hockey game.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum also accused her husband of having an affair with one of their four nannies, Carly Wilson. The 22-year-old noted via Instagram that the cheating allegations were “completely false.” Jim also denied the rumors in a lengthy Instagram statement. “For someone to accuse me of sleeping with her is not only wrong, it’s disgusting and irresponsible,” he wrote at the time.

Four months before the split news broke, Jim denied rumors that he sexted another woman while Meghan was pregnant with their twin sons, Hart and Hayes, 18 months.

“I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” he said in an exclusive statement to Us in June. “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

Jim and Meghan tied the knot in October 2014. They also share daughter Aspen, 3. Though things didn’t work out between the two, Meghan told Us exclusively that she has “really high hopes” that they will be able to work together to successfully coparent their three children.

“I think the new year especially, and the new decade, is a great way to kind of launch positive thinking and the law of attraction,” she said in December. “I don’t know. New beginnings are huge, so I’m looking forward to that.”