His side of the story. Jim Edmonds is firing back at his estranged wife, Meghan King Edmonds, after she detailed their alleged threesome with her friend.

“I’m tired of the lies for publicity,” the 49-year-old former St. Louis Cardinals star told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, January 20, noting he filed for divorce more than 90 days ago. “Meghan has filed as well. The marriage is and has been over.”

Meghan, 35, claimed that Jim initiated their plans to have a threesome with a woman that she described as a “friend” during the Monday episode of her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast. The Bravo alum then alleged that Jim is currently in Cabo with the same woman.

“I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and decided to bring a date. There is no affair going on here. It has been a plus one for the weekend,” Jim told Us. “The woman I am in Cabo with is not her friend. They have not spoken in over three tears.”

“As far as threesomes go, there were a more than few initiated by Meghan and only Meghan,” he claimed. “Recently, I have learned that she carried on with a few of these women without me being present. Would that not being considered cheating?”

He concluded: “How can she have a podcast talking about intimacy and relationships when she has neither?”

During Monday’s episode, Meghan broke down in tears over the situation with her ex, with whom she shares Aspen, 3, and twins Hayes and Hart, 19 months.

“We were newlyweds and trying to have fun and he wanted to have a threesome. … I’m shaking right now. I never even told anyone that I had a threesome because it just felt like … something I wasn’t proud of,” Meghan said. “And now this is the woman she’s with? … It’s just so hurtful in so many ways. And I want to share it because I don’t want to feel shame in the decisions that I made.”

The reality TV personalty also alleged that Jim opted to stay in a hotel far away from their family during a recent visit to California, accusing him of not spending enough time with their son Hart, who was diagnosed with “irreversible brain damage” in July 2019.

“It makes me sick that she is using our child as a crutch for the whole world to see. He is responding well and thriving more every day,” Jim told Us. “She has all three kids in California against my will but said if I was to complain she would bash me on air, which she has gone ahead and done anyway.”