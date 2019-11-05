Father-son time! Jim Edmonds hung out with his 17-month-old son Hart on Tuesday, November 5, following his split from Meghan King Edmonds.

“A little oxygen therapy with the Hart,” the former professional baseball player, 49, captioned Instagram Story photos of himself and the little one.

The athlete went on to post footage of Hart, who was diagnosed with “irreversible brain damage” in July, taking a few steps. Jim wrote, “Missed most of the video but of course he walks right after treatment.” The California native could be heard from behind the camera, saying, “Come to Daddy. Good boy.”

He and Meghan, 35, welcomed Hart and his twin brother, Hayes, in June 2018. They joined their 2-year-old sister, Aspen. Us Weekly broke the news on October 25 that Jim, who also is the father of Landon, Lauren, Sutton and Hayley from previous relationships, split from the Real Housewives of Orange County alum.

An insider went on to tell Us that Meghan had accused her now-estranged husband of cheating on her with one of the family’s four nannies, Carly Wilson, which the former center fielder and Wilson, 22, both denied. In fact, Jim told Us in an October 30 statement that he was “tremendously” saddened to see the former Bravo personality hurting.

The reality star spoke to Us exclusively on Monday, November 4, about how their three children are handling the split. “He hasn’t seen them since he left me — in no part due to any reluctance on my part — but hopefully, he will see them soon,” the Missouri native revealed. “In true toddler fashion, Aspen is especially concerned with her broken iPad (he reported it stolen so it’s wiped clean and unable to be reactivated except by the person who activated it originally which is Jim) and she can’t use it anymore but I kind of like that she has to make creative fun. The twins are unaware anything happened.”

Meghan added, ”I had to quickly come up with a way to tell Aspen we are getting divorced when Jim cleared out his closet the day after he told me he was leaving. … Anyway, Jim hasn’t asked about how I told her or how she took the news. In fact, I don’t think it’s occurred to him that seeing his empty closet could scar our toddler.”

She and Jim tied the knot in 2014.

