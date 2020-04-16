Quarantine official. Jim Edmonds confirmed his relationship with Kortnie O’Connor via Instagram on Wednesday, April 15.

“Quarantined workout partner,” the 49-year-old former St. Louis Cardinals star, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, captioned a selfie with O’Connor in the background.

Edmonds shared a series of pics from his at-home gym. “Clearly @Kortnieoc is not always taking it serious,” he wrote alongside a mirror pic of the pair.

Us Weekly broke the news in October 2019 that the former professional baseball player and Meghan King Edmonds called it quits after five years of marriage. Their split quickly turned messy after the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, accused her husband of being unfaithful with their nanny, which both Jim and the caretaker denied. Three months later, Meghan alleged that she and Jim had a threesome during their marriage with O’Connor, whom Jim was spotted with in Cabo in January.

“This girl who I thought was my friend. I cast aside my uncomfortability with a threesome, everything I had in my head about a threesome being weird and gross, because I was fun and wanted to do things for my husband,” Meghan said on her podcast at the time.

Jim, for his part, responded to his estranged wife’s claims in a statement through his rep: “Meghan decided to publicly broadcast what was essentially a 30-minute therapy session about her marriage and she continues to tell stories to anyone who will listen and use this as an opportunity to get attention for herself.”

Meghan and Jim share three kids: daughter Aspen, 3, and twins Hayes and Hart, 22 months. Us confirmed last month that Meghan brought their three little ones to California from Missouri, where Jim lives. While the athlete claimed that the Bravo alum didn’t approve of the trip, Meghan’s rep told Us that she had “legal approval” for the “pre-approved trip.”

“I’m not sure what world Meghan is living in, but Jim had absolutely no idea she was taking the children, one of which who had a fever, on a plane to Los Angeles,” Jim’s rep told Us. “Jim never, ever would have agreed to that. And if a judge signed off on this, Jim would sure like to see a copy of that order.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.