Jim Edmonds Gives Updated Tour of Massive Mansion

Making progress. Jim Edmonds is working hard on renovations for his St. Louis mansion five months after he moved into his new house.

“Small home tour for those that have been asking,” the retired MLB player, 49, captioned a series of video clips via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 7.

Edmonds showed off his “little kitchen,” which included white cabinets and a big window that opens up to the backyard. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum said that the pool and fire pit are “almost done” but renovations “still got a long way to go.”

He also gave fans a quick look at the dining room, living room and the staircase before concluding the tour. Edmonds moved into the house in November 2019, just days after Us Weekly broke the news that the former athlete had filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Meghan King Edmonds, in October 2019.

Jim and Meghan, 35, are the parents of Aspen, 3, and twins Hayes and Hart, 21 months. After moving in November 2019, he shared videos of their children playing with their toys and exploring the empty house.

The house tour comes one week after the St. Louis Cardinals player confirmed that he tested positive for coronavirus.

“I appreciate everyone who has said well wishes and wished me the best,” Jim said via Instagram on April 1. “I did test positive for pneumonia and I did get a test back positive for the virus. I am completely symptom-free now and doing really well, so I must have had it for a while before I got tested.”

Meghan raised eyebrows when she posted a cryptic TikTok video on Saturday, April 4, that appeared to be making fun of Jim’s diagnosis. In the clip, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star lip-syncs to a person who says, “Got a text from my ex the other day, he said he missed me. I said, ‘I’m sorry I can’t talk right now, I’m at a funeral.’ He said, ‘Oh, my god. Who died?’ I said, ‘My feelings for you did. Bye, f–ker.’”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, UsWeekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.