Only joking? Meghan King Edmonds seemed to be ridiculing her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, as the former MLB star battles coronavirus.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 35, posted a TikTok video on Saturday, April 4, captioning it, “I kid I kiddd but the ending is my favorite,” along with a devil emoji, a winking emoji and the hashtags #jokes and #gotatextfrommyex.

In the video, she lip-syncs as someone says, “Got a text from my ex the other day, he said he missed me. I said, ‘I’m sorry I can’t talk right now, I’m at a funeral.’ He said, ‘Oh, my god. Who died?’ I said, ‘My feelings for you did. Bye, f—ker.’”

“Best thing I’ve seen on social media in days…haha! Thanks for sharing,” one fan commented on the post. “Omg, I am cracking up. I hope that is based on a real conversation!” added another. “You deserve so much better than what you married. Amen,” another fan wrote.

Another follower wrote that the video was “horrible,” others defended it as a joke, while a fan commented that they “love the shade.”

The blogger — who split from her husband of five years in October amid allegations he’d cheated on her with one of their four nannies (he denied it) — also shared the post on her Instagram Stories along with the word “Byeeeeeeee” and a waving hand and laughing-crying emoji.

Her post came three days after the former St. Louis Cardinals player confirmed that he’d tested positive for coronavirus.

“I appreciate everyone who has said well wishes and wished me the best,” Jim, 49, said in his Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 1. “I did test positive for pneumonia and I did get a test back positive for the virus. I am completely symptom-free now and doing really well, so I must have had it for a while before I got tested.”

While he is feeling better, the sports commentator urged his followers to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

“Do not take this lightly,” he added, before referencing his March 28 trip to the hospital. “If you do not feel good, go to the doctor, go to the emergency room if you can. … They didn’t want to test me and I forced them to take me into the emergency room and lo and behold, pneumonia and the virus, so don’t take it lightly. Take care of yourself. There’s no medicine, nothing but rest. That’s all I’ve been doing.”

Jim’s health battle came as he and his estranged wife continue to fight over custody of their three kids, Aspen, 3, and twins Hayes and Hart, 21 months. The Fox Sports Midwest broadcaster claimed that Meghan took their children to California without telling him, but a rep told Us Weekly that it was “a preapproved trip, signed off on by the guardian ad litem.”

