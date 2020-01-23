The drama continues. Jim Edmonds released a statement after the woman he and wife Meghan King Edmonds had a threesome with was identified.

“Jim has no desire to roll in the mud with anyone, nor does he have any interest in playing this out in the media,” a rep for former St. Louis Cardinals player said in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, January 23. “Meghan decided to publicly broadcast what was essentially a 30-minute therapy session about her marriage and she continues to tell stories to anyone who will listen and use this as an opportunity to get attention for herself.”

The statement concluded: “Publicly discussing private matters is not in the best interest of his children and he is not going to engage on that level.”

Us confirmed on Thursday that Kortnie O’Connor was the woman that allegedly engaged in a threesome with Jim, 49, and Meghan, 35, during their relationship. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum first revealed that the former couple invited someone into their marriage during her Monday, January 20, episode of her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast.

“It just felt like, ‘OK, if I’m going to do this, this can be with who and I’m comfortable with that,’” Meghan said after accusing Jim of going to Cabo with the “threesome girl.”

She continued: “This girl who I thought was my friend. I cast aside my uncomfortability with a threesome, everything I had in my head about a threesome being weird and gross, because I was fun and wanted to do things for my husband.”

Jim, for his part, accused Meghan of telling the story — and alleging that he had an affair with this woman — for “publicity.”

“I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and decided to bring a date. There is no affair going on here. It has been a plus-one for the weekend,” Jim told Us. “The woman I am in Cabo with is not her friend. They have not spoken in over three years.

He concluded by throwing some shade at his estranged wife: “Recently, I have learned that she carried on with a few of these women without me being present. Would that not being considered cheating? How can she have a podcast talking about intimacy and relationships when she has neither?”

Meghan and Jim, who share daughter Aspen, 3, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 19 months, wed in 2014. Us broke the news of their split in October 2019.