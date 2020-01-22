All is fair in love and podcasts! Meghan King Edmonds — who made headlines this week with her claim of having a threesome with then-husband Jim Edmonds — is willing to share it all when it comes to her new podcast, “Intimate Knowledge,” even if it gets her into trouble.

“I don’t think so for me,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, January 17, when asked if any topic was on a “do not hit” list. “I might be not as knowledgeable on one topic or another, or listen more on one, or learn more on another, but no, overall I don’t think so.”

The former reality star has been dealing with a messy divorce after she and husband Jim, 49, called it quits in October after five years of marriage. Despite the ups and downs of their relationship post-breakup, Meghan revealed that she still plans to keep it real on the podcast, no matter the consequences.

“There’s a lot I could talk about,” she explained to Us while promoting her iHeart Radio podcast, which she hosts with Brooke Burke and Lila Darville. “Like Brooke was saying, there’s boundaries and I’m in the midst of a divorce battle kind of thing.”

Some questions and categories hit a little close to home, but Meghan doesn’t want that to stop her from being open and honest with her listeners.

“So it’s like, ‘What buttons do I want to push? Do I really want to go there?’ Because I’m going to pay for it later,” she explained. “But then again I’m not trying to be dishonest with myself or my feelings either. And if I feel strongly about talking about my feelings, then I’m not going to not do that.”

Meghan proved that she wasn’t afraid to dish the details on the Monday, January 20, episode of “Intimate Knowledge” when she alleged that she had a threesome with her estranged spouse — and claimed the former MLB star is now seeing the woman they invited into their bed.

“We had just gotten married and I knew that Jim had this bad boy kind of past,” Meghan told her cohosts. “We were newlyweds and trying to have fun and he wanted to have a threesome. I thought about it and I thought, ‘OK, maybe, yeah sure.’”

The Bravo alum explained that the pair decided to go with someone close to them, because it was “comfortable” but now that she’s seen this woman with Jim she is unnerved.

“When he goes to Cabo for a birthday party, from my understanding, he takes this girl with him. This threesome girl,” Meghan claimed. “This girl who I thought was my friend. I cast aside my uncomfortability with a threesome, everything I had in my head about a threesome being weird and gross, because I was fun and wanted to do things for my husband.”

The former athlete told Us exclusively that he is “tired of the lies for publicity,” noting that both he and Meghan have filed for divorce. “The marriage is and has been over,” he told Us on Monday.

In response to his estranged wife’s claims of an affair with this “threesome girl” as Meghan referred to her on the podcast, Jim shut denied the allegations.

“I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and decided to bring a date. There is no affair going on here. It has been a plus-one for the weekend,” Jim told Us. “The woman I am in Cabo with is not her friend. They have not spoken in over three years.”

He then claimed that when it came to threesomes in his marriage, “There were more than a few initiated by Meghan.” He added: “How can she have a podcast talking about intimacy and relationships when she has neither?”

Meghan and Jim wed in 2014 and announced their split in October 2019. They share three children, Aspen, 3, and twins Hayes and Hart, 19 months.

With reporting by Ingrid Melian