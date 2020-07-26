Who doesn’t love some classic summer meals and snacks? While many people are staying closer to home this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, several stars have still found a way to enjoy the relaxed season thanks to some tasty food.

Take Sofia Vergara, for example. When the America’s Got Talent judge celebrated her birthday on July 10, she did so with a small soirée in her backyard that included fresh salads, a truffle pasta course and grilled meat and fish. And even though the Hot Pursuit star also posted a series of throwback photos of herself enjoying meals at various restaurants, she’s continued to make the most of this atypical summer.

On July 9, the Machete Kills star had a picnic in a local park to celebrate her dog’s birthday, complete with a coconut cake and festive decorations.

Another star who has tried to make the most of the outdoors this season is Reese Witherspoon. The Little Fires Everywhere star snapped a photo of herself relaxing on a lounge chair on July 15 with some colorful and healthy snacks on hand. “A slice of summer 🍉🍒🍑,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself nibbling from a plate of fruit.

Pal Karlie Kloss agreed, writing in the comments: “I see this pic and my brain thinks hello sunshine ❤️❤️.”

For Martha Stewart, seasonal summertime ingredients are perfect for throwing together dishes that will wow whoever you’re with. On July 22, the Bakeaway Camp host made a picture-perfect sour cherry clafouti and shared a peek at the finished dessert in an Instagram video from her kitchen.

“One of my favorite summertime desserts is a sour cherry clafouti,” she said as she topped the confection with some powdered sugar. According to the culinary pro, the treat is basically a custard that is poured over fresh fruit. “There is flour, milk, eggs, a little vanilla, Kirsch — which is a cherry liqueur from Holland — and a tiny pinch of salt,” she shared.

The Living the Good Long Life author noted that “everyone will want” this pastry as soon as it comes out of the oven.

Scroll down to see what more stars are eating this summer!