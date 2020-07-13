Time to celebrate! Sofia Vergara turned 48 on Friday, July 10, and marked the special occasion the following day with a “patio party.” The affair featured tons of food and a few of the Modern Family alum’s nearest and dearest, including her husband, Joe Manganiello.

The birthday girl shared photos from the low-key celebration, which took place at her home because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, via her Instagram account on Saturday, July 11. “Feliz little Cumpleaños to me!!🌸🌞🍹🍰,” she captioned a series of snapshots from the special day. “Patio Partyyy #famliy #quarantinelife.”

In one photo, the Hot Pursuit star, who was wearing a long white sundress, blew out three candles on her matching white cake, which was decorated with a series of green leaves made with frosting and fresh fruit.

In another snapshot showing off the dessert table, Vergara documented even more of the eats that were served at her party. Aside from birthday cake, the America’s Got Talent judge treated herself to an array of doughnuts, doughnut holes and other picture-perfect pastries.

As far as savory menu goes, the party boasted a fresh arugula salad, pasta topped with shaved truffles, grilled chicken and fish and more.

In another series of Instagram photos shared Saturday, the Chef star included pictures of her guests chowing down. In one shot, Vergara smiles happily with her son, Manolo, 27, and in another, Manganiello, 43, ate salad by himself on a lounge chair.

A third photo shows the couple, who tied the knot in Florida in November 2015, standing in front of the lavish buffet with plates in hand, ready for some food. At the end of the shindig, Vergara even got up in front of her guests and did a little dance. “Happy bday tooo meee!🍰🍰🍰🍰 48🎉🎉🎉 #family🌸 #quarantinelife,” she captioned the post.

Manganiello shared an Instagram update of his own on Saturday in honor of his wife’s birthday. “¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor! 💃🏻🎉🎉🎉,” the True Blood alum captioned a sweet photo of himself and his spouse leaning in for a kiss.

Scroll down to see more pictures from Vergara’s sweet “patio party.”