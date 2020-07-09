Time to reminisce. Sofia Vergara took to her Instagram recently to post a series of throwback food selfies. The photos were shared as the actress has been quarantined in California amid the coronavirus pandemic for four months.

“Taking a trip down memory lane and getting super hungry!! 😋😋,” Vergara, 47, captioned a collage of four photos on Wednesday, July 8. “Who else misses selfies like this at restaurants?? #FoodSelfi #SVEats.”

In one snapshot, the Hot Pursuit star is posing next to two pizza pies and a fried artichoke with her tongue sticking out. In another, she’s biting into a sandwich while showing off several glitzy rings.

A third photo shows the Machete Kills star holding a plate of what appears to be rice and chicken, while the fourth and final snapshot features Vergara cradling an enormous taco with a big smile on her face.

The LOL-worthy throwbacks caught the attention of Vergara’s former Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson, as well as thousands of her social media followers, who liked the post. “Are you ever not eating?” one user joked. Another added: “That food looks delicious.😋”

By Thursday, July 9, Vergara had posted new photos of her eating adventures on Instagram, as she held an outdoor birthday party for one of her dogs complete with cake and a picnic basket presumably filled with food. “Park cake party for our little Bubbles!❤️❤️,” she captioned the series of celebratory photos. “Happy bday Bubbleliceous!!!💞💞💞💞🐕🐕🐕 #family #tryingtostaysafe.”

Though Vergara has an obvious and completely understandable love of food, she’s been very candid about the fact that she can’t cook. “My son cooks,” she told E! in April 2014. “I don’t cook!” Still, the Colombia native shared that she and her only child, Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara, “bond by eating.” As she put it: “It’s like the one activity we always do!”

Manolo, 27, put his culinary skills to work last month when he cooked his mom and her husband, Joe Manganiello, a surprise dinner in honor of their six-year dating anniversary.

“Gracias!! @manologonzalezvergara 🥗🍗 @cdvergara 🍽 and others😜 for our surprise anniversary dinner date in quarantine 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹,” Sofia gushed on Instagram at the time.