A tasty surprise! Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello were treated to an unexpected meal in celebration of their six-year dating anniversary on Sunday, June 14, despite still being in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Modern Family alum, 47, took to Instagram on Sunday to share that she and Manganiello, 43, enjoyed a fancy dinner at home in honor of the occasion, courtesy of her son Manolo and niece Claudia, both 27.

“Gracias!! @manologonzalezvergara 🥗🍗 @cdvergara 🍽 and others😜 for our surprise anniversary dinner date in quarantine 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹,” the Colombia native captioned a photo of her and her hubby seated at a table across from one another.

In front of the couple, who began dating in June 2014 before tying the knot in November 2015, was a home-cooked feast that included what appeared to be fresh salad, meat and rice. The table was also decorated for the occasion, complete with two fancy place settings and some lit candles.

Considering that the America’s Got Talent judge has been open about the fact that she can’t cook, it’s no surprise that Manolo, whose father is Vergara’s ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, stepped up to the plate.

“My son cooks,” she told E! in April 2014. “I don’t cook!” Still, the star shared that she and her only child “bond by eating.” As she put it at the time: “It’s like the one activity we always do!”

Aside from shouting out her son for his culinary efforts, Vergara also honored Manganiello in a separate anniversary post on Sunday. “6 yrs since u went and found me!!!💖💖,” the Hot Pursuit star captioned a photo of her giving the True Blood alum a kiss on the cheek. “Happy anniversary @joemanganiello 🌹U r mine!!!!💘💘💘.”

Manganiello shared his own thoughtful update on Sunday in which he gushed about his wife. “Love you Love you Love you …six years!” he captioned a trio of Instagram photos, including one that read, “Feliz aniversario mi amor.”

During an interview on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” in April, the Magic Mike star revealed how he fell in love with Vergara, whom he met at the 2014 White House Correspondent’s party as a guest of Cagle’s.

“As we’re walking around who comes swooping down in front of us and just walks in front of us for about 100 yards is Sofia Vergara,” Manganiello recalled at the time. “She was wearing this dress that looked great on her and I just could not take my eyes off of her.”

The Rampage star added: “And Jess said, ‘Oh, you like that?’ I said ‘Yes, I like that a lot.’ And he said, ‘What part of the party do you want to go to next?’ I said, ‘Wherever she’s going, let’s go there.’ So we just kind of followed her around.”

Manganiello told Cigar Aficionado in April 2018 that he immediately knew Vergara was The One. “[It’s] coming to grips with the idea that someone who is not related to you could possibly love you that much. She was it for me,” he said at the time.