It didn’t take long for Joe Manganiello to realize that Sofía Vergara was The One. In a new interview, the Rampage actor, 41, gushed over his wife of two years and revealed what he called “the biggest adjustment in marriage.”

“[It’s] coming to grips with the idea that someone who is not related to you could possibly love you that much. She was it for me,” Manganiello said in his April 2018 cover story for Cigar Aficionado. “People say things like, ‘Marriage and relationships are work.’ But it’s not. Life is hard. Having somebody to help you deal with it is the greatest thing that ever happened. Looking back on the relationships I had before this, I think the universe was giving me some tough practice so I’d get this right.”

The True Blood alum and the Modern Family star, 45, began dating in 2014, just a few months after she announced the end of her longtime engagement to businessman Nicholas M. Loeb. Manganiello and Vergara became engaged on Christmas Day 2014, and married in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2015.

While Vergara jumped at the chance to share the intimate details of her wedding, Manganiello was hesitant at first. “I convinced Joe,” she told Hola! USA magazine in January 2017. “Because this is a really special time for us in our relationship, and we enjoy our privacy, but we have the best fans in the world and we know it makes them happy to see us happy and in love.”

Ultimately, the Justice League actor decided that he wanted to share his love for the four-time Emmy nominee with the world. “We realized very early on that we each had to put the other person’s happiness and well-being ahead of our own,” he told Hola! USA. “Once you realize that kind of trust has manifested, you hang on for dear life. Or in my case, you go and buy a ring.”

The actress shares a 25-year-old son, model Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, with her ex-husband, Joe Gonzalez, to whom she was married from 1991 to 1993.

