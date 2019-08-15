I scream, you scream, these stars scream for ice cream! Nothing is better than indulging in some ice cream, especially as temperatures rise, and these celebrities couldn’t agree more.

For example, during an outing in New York City in July 2017, model Bella Hadid strolled down the street with a cup of Kith ice cream in tow. Though the establishment is perhaps best known for selling pricey sneakers and athletic wear, ice cream, milkshakes and sundaes are also available at the retailer.

Across the globe, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and pal Judi Dench feasted on matching ice cream cones in July 2018 during the royal’s visit to the U.K.’s Isle of Wight.

As it turns out, the duchess is quite an ice cream fiend. She also enjoyed nibbling on the frozen treat during an engagement in the U.K. with husband Prince Charles in July 2012. The royal couple ordered matching vanilla cones, but ate them with spoons so as to avoid making a mess. How regal!

