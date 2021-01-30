No one saw that coming! When the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, leading to quarantine measures around the world, celebrities turned to surprising people with whom to spend their time in lockdown.

Hannah Brown traveled to Tyler Cameron’s Florida hometown in March 2020 to shack up with him and his friends. The move sparked reconciliation rumors after the pair met during season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019. He ultimately became her runner-up, but the twosome remained close after she broke off her brief engagement to Jed Wyatt.

“We were just trying to be friends that we couldn’t even figure that out then,” Cameron exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2020 of their quarantine.

The general contractor and Brown dismissed the idea that they were back together in a joint YouTube video later that month. She revealed they “never kissed” while isolating together, even though he noted that they spent “18 days in the same bed.”

“It was a pressure cooker situation,” Cameron explained. “We were just under pressure the whole time and some of it is our fault because we played into it. We were having fun with it. … I was in a hurt place. You were in a hurt place. … We’ve gone through a lot together and this [was] our first time hanging out and I just wanted to work on it being a friendship.”

The reality stars were not the only exes in close quarters during quarantine. Wayne Brady, for his part, lived with his ex-wife Mandie Taketa and her boyfriend, Jason.

“It’s, like, every other day,” the How I Met Your Mother alum exclusively told Us in December 2020. “People ask that like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s so crazy.’ No, it’s not crazy. Like I said, [you have to] spend time with the family that you love. My ex-wife is my best friend and she’s my family and her boyfriend is part of that family. So who else would I spend this time with? … I’m very fortunate that we have that type of relationship.”

The duo separated in April 2006 after seven years of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2008. They share daughter Maile.

In addition to stars who quarantined with their exes, some celebrities did so with new flames, while others shared more with their lockdown mates than an address.

Scroll through the gallery below to see which celebs shocked Us when they decided to quarantine together.