Giving love another try? Chris Soules said his broken romance with ex Victoria Fuller is not over just yet.

During an recent appearance on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s “Almost Famous” podcast, Soules shared why he chooses to keep his dating life private. “Relationships are hard enough you know?” the 39-year-old explained on the Friday, November 20, episode. “Some things are best left unsaid.”

The former Bachelor was then asked about his breakup with Fuller, who announced their split in September. “She’s a great person,” he explained. “We’re still working on things, and I’m just trying to be a farmer.”

The one aspect of Soules’ dating life that he is certain about is his disinterest in being the Bachelor again, noting that he’s “too old” for the role. “It’s nice to watch other guys go through it and it was a great experience, but it’s not something that I have a huge desire to do,” he said. “I don’t think anybody would want me to do it, anyway. It was a great experience, something I’m thankful that I got to be a part of. And at this point, it’s just nice to not be.”

The Iowa native added that “it’s nice to just meet people naturally” instead of through a dating show.

Us Weekly broke the news in May that Soules and Fuller, 26, were “exclusively dating.” The pair sparked romance rumors in April when fans speculated whether they were quarantining together in Iowa amid the coronavirus pandemic. Soules initially “slid into Victoria’s DMs,” a source told Us.

Fuller — who appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor earlier this year — confirmed in September that the pair’s whirlwind romance had ended. “I am just living my best life. We went a separate direction, but I, like, respect him so much and I think he’s an amazing man. I just think that right now, I’m in a different place than he is,” she said on the “Viall Files” podcast. “I’m not moving to Iowa anytime soon, so I just want to focus on me. It’s been so much about other people this year, that I just really want to hone in on what I want to accomplish.”

The Virginia native then raved about what “an amazing man” Soules is, adding: “He deserves somebody super awesome who’s willing to go to Iowa and live in Iowa and right now, I’m not there yet. Maybe I will be in a couple years.”