Bachelor Nation’s Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules Are ‘Exclusively Dating’

It’s official. Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules are “exclusively dating,” an insider confirms to Us Weekly exclusively.

“She is still quarantining with him in Iowa,” the source reveals to Us. “She drove to visit Kelsey Weier who lives in Des Moines over Memorial Day weekend but is now back with Chris.”

Fuller, 26, sparked fan speculation in April that she was quarantined in Arlington with Soules, 38. Us later confirmed that he “slid into her DMs” and the pair began chatting.

Although the medical sales rep never shared a photo with the former Bachelor, she seemed to confirm the news on April 27 by captioning one of her photos inside Soules’ living room with “Farm life” and tagging her location as Arlington.

She also shared multiple photos from inside Soules’ home and the pair both captured similar stills from a field via their Instagram Stories.

Fuller first appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, while Soules began his Bachelor Nation career on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette. He then led season 19 of The Bachelor in 2015 and was briefly engaged to winner Whitney Bischoff.

Just as fans, many members of Bachelor Nation were shocked by the couple.

“Chris is a good buddy of mine,” Ben Higgins told Us exclusively earlier this month.“We’ve stayed friends and we’ve stayed in communication through his ups and downs and through my ups and downs. I will tell you this, he has not confirmed or denied to me as a friend if this is happening. … I don’t know her, but I’m shocked that it happened.”

He added that he was surprised since the pair seem so different. “I wish he would talk to me about it,” the former Bachelor, 31, said. “Victoria seemed a lot more outspoken than Chris. Chris is a super quiet, shy guy. He has a great family. He’s really good at what he does. He’s a great farmer, and I didn’t see that side of Victoria. That doesn’t — none of that relates with her.”