Living that Iowa life? It sure looks like it. Former Bachelor Chris Soules and Bachelor alum Victoria Fuller both posted photos of fields on their Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 21, causing fans to wonder if they’re both in Iowa.

Fuller, 26, who appeared on Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor, shared a photo of a sunset over a field, taken out of the window of a truck. One hour before that, the season 19 Bachelor shard a video of a field being plowed.

Us Weekly confirmed on April 15 that the farmer, 38, reached out to the Virginia Beach native via Instagram.

“Chris slid into Victoria’s DMs,” a source told Us after Reality Steve reported that the pair were spending time together in Iowa. On April 2, fans also noticed that the two were following each other on Instagram.

Eagled-eyed fans were quick to notice that the light brown couch and the pillows behind Fuller matched a photo Soules posted in April 2017.

Soules, who first appeared on Andi Dorfman‘s season of The Bachelorette, got engaged to Whitney Bischoff after his season of The Bachelor. The two split two months after the May 2015 finale.

Two years later, he was involved in a fatal crash which resulted in the death of 66-year-old Kenny Mosher. The reality star is currently serving two years of probation.

“I feel good where I’m at right now,” he told Us exclusively in December 2019. “It’s been not easy on anyone. I’m just happy that I’m able to live another day and work and do my thing and be able to do better things for the people around me.”

He also shared that he’s “given up” on looking for The One. “I just think you know when you know when you find it,” he explained. “I’m getting old enough to kind of learn that it’s just about, like, when it’s time, it will occur. I used to [have a timeline] a long time ago, but as time goes by, I’m healthy, I’m semi-young, and when I meet the right person, it will be the right time.”