Nothing gets past Bachelor Nation. Victoria Fuller may have just — accidentally — confirmed that she is in Iowa with Chris Soules.

After the 26-year-old Virginia Beach native posed for a screenshot during a Zoom with fellow season 24 Bachelor contestants Lexi Buchanan, Natasha Parker, Sydney Hightower and Victoria Paul, an Instagram user pointed out that Fuller’s backdrop looked like the 38-year-old farmer’s home.

Eagled-eyed fans were quick to point out that the light brown couch and the pillows behind Fuller on the video chat matched a photo Soules posted in April 2017.

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, April 15, that the former Bachelor reached out to the medical sales rep via Instagram.

“Chris slid into Victoria’s DMs,” a source told Us. “He apparently DMs a lot of people.”

After Bachelor blogger Reality Steve reported that Soules and Fuller were quarantined together in his home state of Iowa, fans discovered that the twosome follow each other on social media.

Soules first appeared on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette in 2014. After finishing as the second runner-up, ABC named him the season 19 Bachelor. While the Dancing With the Stars alum was briefly engaged to winner Whitney Bischoff, they split two months after the finale aired in May 2015.

Soules is currently serving two years of probation after he pleaded guilty to a charge related to his fatal 2017 car crash, which resulted in the death of 66-year-old Kenny Mosher. In August 2019, he accepted a two-year suspended prison sentence.

Three months later, the former reality star told Us that he was in a better place, but had “given up” on finding The One.

“I’m getting old enough to kind of learn that it’s just about, like, when it’s time, it will occur,” Soules said. “I’m healthy, I’m semi-young, and when I meet the right person, it will be the right time.”

Fuller, for her part, made waves as she competed for Peter Weber’s heart on season 24 of The Bachelor, which aired earlier this year. After the 28-year-old pilot’s ex-girlfriend accused her of breaking up several marriages, Fuller was forced to defend herself on the dating series. Like Soules, she finished in third place.

