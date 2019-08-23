



More than two years after his involvement in a fatal car crash, Chris Soules has agreed to a two-year suspended prison sentence. He will serve two years of probation.

According to the court documents filed and obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, August 23, the 37-year-old former Bachelor waived his right to appear for sentencing.

Soules was arrested in April 2017 after he allegedly rear-ended a tractor driven by a man named Kenny Mosher in Aurora, Iowa. The 66-year-old man was transported to a local hospital and later died of injuries he sustained in the crash. Soules was taken into custody at his home after he was accused of leaving the scene of the fatal accident before the cops arrived.

While the Dancing With the Stars alum was originally charged with a Class D felony and faced up to five years in prison, Soules pleaded guilty to a charge related to the incident in November 2018. According to the plea deal obtained by Us at the time, he was facing up to two years in prison for “Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.” In May, Soules’ sentencing was delayed.

Soules rose to fame in 2014 after competing for Andi Dorfman’s heart on season 10 of The Bachelorette. Following his third-place elimination, the farmer was named The Bachelor season 19 lead. While Soules proposed to Whitney Bischoff at the end of the season, the twosome called it quits months after the finale aired.

Bischoff, for her part, moved on with her now-husband, Ricky Angel. The twosome welcomed a son, Hayes Singleton Angel, in May.

