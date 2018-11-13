Chris Soules pleaded guilty on Tuesday, November 13, to a charge related to his April 2017 car crash that resulted in a man’s death, Us Weekly can confirm.

The former Bachelor star’s lawyers entered the written plea obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday after the prosecutor amended the charge down to a misdemeanor. He is now facing “the lesser-included offense of Information and Aid – Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident,” per the plea deal. The charge carries a penalty ranging from a deferred judgment and no jail time to up to two years in prison. Soules also may be ordered to pay a minimum fine of $625 along with suspended jail sentence or a deferred judgment or a maximum fine of $6,250.00.

Soules was originally charged with a Class D Felony and faced up to five years in prison. His sentencing will be decided by the judge at his hearing set for January 8, 2019.

“Though I immediately stopped, called 911 and identified myself, and rendered reasonable aid to the injured person … I acknowledge I did not provide the registration number of the vehicle I was driving to 911 dispatch or law enforcement,” Soules’ plea deal reads.

Radar Online reported on Monday, November 12, that Soules, 37, was “expected to enter a written guilty plea.”

As previously reported, Soules allegedly rear-ended a tractor driven by a 66-year-old man named Kenny Mosher in Aurora, Iowa, in April 2017. Mosher was transported to a local hospital and later died of injuries he sustained in the crash. The Dancing With the Stars alum, who was accused of leaving the scene of the fatal accident before the cops arrived, was arrested at his home after the incident.

Soules’ filed a motion to dismiss his felony charge in February, claiming he left the scene after being assured by emergency responders that the situation was under control. Us confirmed later that month that his motion was denied.

The former ABC star, who competed on season 10 of The Bachelorette and starred on season 19 of The Bachelor, released a statement through his spokesperson following the incident in April 2017.

“Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening (April 24) in a rural part of Iowa near his home. He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away,” the statement read at the time. “His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher’s family.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!