Husband and wife! Bachelor alum Whitney Bischoff is married to Ricky Angel. The couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in at the Wequassett Resort and Golf Club in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday, October 21, Us Weekly can confirm.

Guests at the wedding included Bachelorette couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth and Bachelor in Paradise newlyweds Carly Waddell and Evan Bass.

The Chicago resident made the announcement via Instagram that she and Angel were engaged in July 2016. The former reality star shared a black-and-white photo with her new fiancé, writing: “Whitney Angel has a nice ring to it, y’all! 💍@rickyrange16.”

A few things I'm excited about: 1. It's not winter 2.That's my hair y'all. No extensions. Finally enough to blow in the wind. 3. Him. A post shared by Whitney Bischoff (@whitb624) on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:49pm PDT

The couple met in September 2015 after connecting on the dating app Bumble. To celebrate the two-year anniversary of the day they met, Bischoff shared the story of their first date on Instagram. “This one time, on 9/24/15, I went on a bumble date and met a really cute guy,” she wrote. “He actually looked just like his pics!! He made me laugh. And he made me feel like I could be myself. He didn’t care about my past. We were just two kids living in the moment.”

She added: “Fast forward 2 years & we are ready to get hitched in a matter of days. Life is a crazy ride, thanks for hanging on with me @rickyrange16.”

The nurse was previously engaged to season 19 Bachelor Chris Soules after he proposed during the ABC series. The couple split in May 2015, just two months after the season finale aired.

In October 2015, Bischoff told Us Weekly that she was ready for love again. “I’m just casually dating,” she revealed to Us. “I don’t know that I have a specific person that I’m looking for. I think that in general, it’s someone who makes me a better person, makes me happy, makes me laugh, and shares a common interest, so I don’t know if there’s a big stereotype with that.”

