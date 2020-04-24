Need the receipts? Us Weekly has them. Former Bachelor Chris Soules is seemingly spending the quarantine with former Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller, if you take a close look at the pair’s Instagrams.

On April 15, Us confirmed that the farmer, 38, reached out to the medical sales rep, 26, via Instagram. “Chris slid into Victoria’s DMs,” a source told Us at the time. “He apparently DMs a lot of people.”

Fuller first appeared on Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor, coming in third place. Soules, for his part, made his Bachelor Nation debut on Andi Dorfman‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2014. After quickly becoming a fan favorite, he earned the title of the Bachelor for season 19. Although he got engaged to Whitney Bischoff on the finale, the two split six months later.

In December 2019, he shared that he wasn’t in a hurry to find The One. “I just think you know when you know, when you find it. I’m getting old enough to kind of learn that it’s just about, like, when it’s time, it will occur,” Soules told Us at the time. “I used to [have a timeline] a long time ago, but as time goes by, I’m healthy, I’m semi-young, and when I meet the right person, it will be the right time.”

Following blogger Reality Steve’s report that the two were spending time together in Soules’ home state, eagle-eyed fans — and Us reporters — started to find proof in their Instagram photos. First, the couch and pillow behind Fuller in one photo appeared to be the same behind Soules in one of his older photos.

Later, they both shared photos of fields, sharing them via Instagram Story one hour apart from each other.

Fuller has posted multiple selfies via her Instagram Story, showing a house that seems to belong to Soules. In February 2017, interior decorator and former Bachelorette Jillian Harris shared on her blog that she was renovating Soules’ home with Veronica Valencia.

In October 2017, Harris shared a new blog titled “Renovation Series: Farmhouse Transformation.” Although she didn’t name Soules in the story, the blog mentioned that they worked with “local designer, Roger Lake, who dove in as our project manager/contractor.” Lake is located in Manchester, Iowa.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the photo proof of the pair together in Iowa.