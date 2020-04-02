Back to her roots. Hannah Brown left Tyler Cameron — and the Quarantine Crew — behind in Florida to return to Alabama amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Breezy is back in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, her and Marshall drove home late last night, they want to ride this thing out with their families,” Cameron’s best friend Matt James revealed on Wednesday, April 1, via Instagram Stories, seemingly referring to Brown’s pal Marshall Eads. “In the meantime, please continue to share information with us on how we can allocate resources and information to service our students, not only in New York, but all across the country, and that would be via our page ABC Food Tours.”

The 25-year-old former Bachelorette touched down in Jupiter, Florida, on March 14. After Cameron, 27, was spotted picking her up at the airport, Brown integrated into his group of friends, launching the Quarantine Crew on Instagram and TikTok. The group, which also included James, Kate Dooley, Olivia Faria, Jacob Laham, Mollie Foertmeyer and Cameron’s brother, Ryan, shared videos of their pranks, dances and workouts via social media.

A source told Us Weekly last month that Brown and Cameron “have a lot of love for each other,” but aren’t officially dating.

“It’s been a hectic year for them both,” the source said. “And they finally found some time in their schedules to connect.”

Fans, however, are convinced that the twosome were sharing the same bed during Brown’s stint in Florida. Cameron, for his part, would joke about the dating rumors via Instagram Live, but never confirmed or denied his single status.

Brown and Cameron met while filming season 15 of The Bachelorette. While the former pageant queen sent the general contractor packing during the finale, they briefly reconnected at the live After the Final Rose special in July 2019 after Brown called off her engagement to winner Jed Wyatt. While Brown and Cameron were spotted together outside her Los Angeles apartment in August 2019, he subsequently moved to New York City and was briefly linked to Gigi Hadid.

The former Miss Alabama first traveled to Florida on March 7 for a celebration of life for Cameron’s late mother.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.