Friendship goals! Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron can’t stop making flirty TikTok videos together.

The former Bachelorette star, 25, and her season 15 runner-up, have been stuck in quarantine together in Cameron’s hometown of Jupiter, Florida.

While staying safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, the former couple and their “quarantine crew” are churning out video after video to entertain themselves and their followers.

Some of their flirty moments have been captured by their friends, like Cameron’s BFF and New York City roommate Matt James.

On Tuesday, March 24, the future Bachelorette contestant — James, 28, was announced as a contestant on Clare Crawley’s season — showed the duo getting close in the kitchen.

“I need help with the eggs and bacon,” James told the duo, who were busy tickling each other against a cabinet.

The majority of the sweet and flirtatious encounters, however, have been shared on the former reality TV stars’ TikTok pages.

“Alright, the moment we’ve been waiting for,” Cameron, 27, teased in a video on Monday, March 23. “A little Spin the Bottle with old Hannah Brown! Here goes nothing.”

In a clip posted on Saturday, March 21, the model tried to teach the Alabama native how to correctly pronounce his name — while the two exchanged sweet glances.

“You can’t take the country out of the girl I guess,” Brown said after failing at the challenge.

The pals first sparked romance rumors after the Dancing With the Stars winner supported Cameron following the death of his mother, Andrea Cameron, in February at a celebration of life service in his hometown on March 7.

Brown returned to Florida to hang out with Tyler one week later, which is when their series of videos began taking over the internet.

Despite their past dating history, a source told Us Weekly on March 18 that their relationship is just friendly … for now.

“They have a lot of love for each other,” the insider told Us. “They’re great friends and have a lot of fun together. It’s as simple as that.”

Watch the video above to see the cutest and most flirtatious interactions from the pair’s TikTok videos.