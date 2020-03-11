Showing support! Hannah Brown reunited with Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron after his mom, Andrea Cameron, passed away in February two days after being hospitalized.

Brown, 25, was spotted in Tyler’s hometown of Jupiter, Florida, on Saturday, March 7, a source told Us Weekly, to attend a celebration of life for the former reality TV star’s mom at Miller’s Ale House.

“Hannah and Tyler looked like friends more than anything else,” the eyewitness told Us on Tuesday, March 10. “They weren’t showing any PDA.”

The insider added: “Everyone, including Tyler, looked as though they were very happy and excited to see her there. Tyler and other guests’ moods were as cheerful as they could be while celebrating Andrea’s life.”

Fans also spotted the former couple visiting a local high school on Monday, March 9, where Tyler, 27, played a game of kickball with some of its students. The Alabama native posed for a photo with her ex-boyfriend, who competed for her heart on season 15 of the ABC dating series in 2019, at the school.

A few days before Brown’s visit to Jupiter, Tyler’s brother Austin Cameron created a GoFundMe account to raise money for a foundation in honor of their late mother, who Us reported on February 29 had died after being taken to the hospital two days earlier.

“In the wake of this tragic event, we feel compelled to honor our mother,” Austin wrote on the account’s homepage on March 5. “We are developing a charitable foundation so that she can continue to impact others as she has always done; we feel this is the best way to continue her legacy of giving.”

On March 4, the Palm Beach Post revealed Andrea’s cause of death as a brain aneurysm.

Following his mother’s passing, the model, who received love and kind words from many stars of Bachelor Nation, shared a sweet post via Instagram in her memory.

He shared a photo of himself and his two brothers, Austin and Ryan, holding their mom’s hand in the hospital before saying goodbye.

“Today heaven gained an angel,” Tyler wrote on March 2 alongside the Instagram picture. “We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on. While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all of your love and support.❤️”