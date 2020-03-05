Tyler Cameron’s mother Andrea Hermann Cameron’s cause of death was revealed on Wednesday, March 4.

The 55-year-old’s obituary in Florida’s The Palm Beach Post stated that she died from a brain aneurysm.

“She was a mom to so many,” the Bachelorette alum, 27, told the newspaper, noting that his family has received an outpouring of support from friends and neighbors since Andrea’s passing.

Us Weekly broke the news that the real estate agent died on Saturday, February 29, two days after being taken to the hospital.

“Tyler is utterly devastated and in shock. It doesn’t feel real,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “His entire family is strong as hell but their world has been shattered.”

Two days later, Tyler took to Instagram to pay tribute to his mom, writing, “Today heaven gained an angel. We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on. While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all of your love and support.”

The model first revealed that he had a “family emergency” on Thursday when he had to cancel a group run with Good Morning America in New York City for National Workout Buddy Day. ““Please pray for my mom and my family,” he tweeted at the time.

Tyler and his brothers, Ryan Cameron and Austin Cameron, shared a close bond with their mother. In The Palm Beach Post’s obituary, they remembered the ways she would go above and beyond for them.

“She was super supportive. But what was so amazing … she was supportive for [Hannah Brown] and everyone else who was a part of that show but she was also supportive to the random fans,” the former reality star told the paper.

Austin, meanwhile, recalled Andrea giving him words of encouragement before he left for U.S. Army training, while Ryan said, “My mom didn’t care who you were, where you came from, what you’ve done or anything at all. She saw everyone as the same. She just wanted to help everybody and help them out with whatever they needed help with.”