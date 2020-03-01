Former Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron’s mom, Andrea Cameron, has died after being taken to the hospital on Thursday, February 27, Us Weekly can confirm.

Tyler, 27, first revealed there was something wrong with his mother on Thursday when he announced he was canceling his Friday, February 28, Good Morning America appearance.

“Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency,” the former reality TV star wrote via Twitter on Thursday. “Please pray for my mom and my family.”

Tyler was “devastated” after learning of his mother’s condition, a source told Us Weekly exclusively, revealing that the two “are very close.”

After his mom was hospitalized, both of Tyler’s brothers, Ryan Cameron and Austin Cameron, again asked for prayers for their mom and her recovery.

“God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers,” Ryan, who plays football for Florida Atlantic University, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Friday, alongside a video of himself with his mom on a boat for her birthday. “Pray for my momma.”

“Pray for my momma y’all,” Austin, who is set to graduate from Florida State University this spring, wrote via his Instagram Stories.

The boys all had close relationships with their mom, who was in real estate in Florida. Despite moving to New York City after his time on The Bachelorette, Tyler maintained a strong bond with his mom.

In November 2019, she came to town to support him as he ran the New York City Marathon and posed with her eldest son after he finished the race.

“So grateful for all of the support that I got from my family, friends, and BN! Couldn’t have done this race with out all of y’all. So thankful for all of the support,” Tyler wrote via Instagram at the time. “NYC marathon was a day I will always cherish. So much love and joy being shared from stranger to stranger. Everyone needs to go check out their local marathon and feel that love and energy. Nothing like it. I will also never forget when pops pulled up on me at the club dancing. Had us all dying. So grateful. Love y’all❤️.”

One month prior, the model showed his No. 1 fan some love on social media.

“Dear Mama, I appreciate you. I love you. I need you. See you soon,” he wrote on a photo of the two of them in October 2019 via Instagram.