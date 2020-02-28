Heartbroken. Tyler Cameron is having a hard time after his mother, Andrea Cameron, suffered a health setback.

“He’s devastated, naturally,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They are very close.”

The Bachelorette alum, 27, raised concern about his family with a Thursday, February 27, tweet. “Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency,” he wrote at the time. “Please pray for my mom and my family.”

Tyler’s brother Ryan Cameron also asked for support amid the ordeal. “God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soilders [sic],” he posted via his Instagram Story on Thursday, alongside a video of him and Andrea on her birthday. “Pray for my momma.”

Bachelorette fans met the general contractor’s family during season 15 as he vied for Hannah Brown’s heart. His relatives praised him during the July 2019 hometown dates episode while recounting how he helped his father, Jeff Cameron, through a health crisis.

“You getting sick, that was one of the hardest things I ever had to go through in my life,” Tyler told his dad at the time. “Signing away your rights to go into surgery killed me. I want you to see my wife. I want you to see my kids. That’s why I’m taking this seriously ‘cause this could be it, and I want you to be around for all that.”

Brown, 25, questioned Tyler’s intentions during the date, but Ryan was quick to laud his brother for being there for his family amid their father’s illness. “With my dad being in the hospital, Tyler was really able to run my dad’s business. He was able to help my mom with all everything she was going through with my dad being in the hospital,” he explained. “He really stepped in there and became everyone’s person to lean on. He was able to really help us out when we all needed him.”

Ryan noted at the time that the model was “completely changed” by the experience.

Elsewhere in the season, Tyler revealed that his parents are divorced. According to the Florida native, “My parents had a hard time turning to each other, and they kind of turned away from each other.”

The exes are parents of three sons: Tyler, Ryan and Austin.