Family first. Tyler Cameron asked fans to keep his mom in their thoughts after she was involved in an “emergency.”

“Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency,” Cameron, 27, wrote via Twitter on Thursday, February 27. “Please pray for my mom and my family.”

Fans instantly started to share their well wishes and prayers for the Florida native and his loved ones, with over 300K likes within 30 minutes of the tweet being posted.

Cameron didn’t elaborate on the circumstances of the incident, but he did share the same cancellation news on his other social media platforms.

A few hours earlier, The Bachelorette alum promoted his upcoming Good Morning America run, which is linked to National Workout Buddy Day on Friday, February 28.

“Can’t wait to celebrate #NationalWorkoutBuddyDay with @goodmorningamerica if you want to run along with us from Central Park to Times Square, meet us at 7:15 am at Tavern on the Green FRIDAY!” he wrote via his Instagram Stories on Thursday morning.

He also shared a video of himself showing how pumped he was to run with his fellow New Yorkers, saying, “Be there and let’s kill this run! Let’s go.”

On Thursday, the model also announced that he and his roommate, Matt James, had outfitted their New York City pad by revealing photos of the glamorous apartment.

“We have finally made ourselves a home together thanks to our friends over at @raymourflanigan! (#MYLER is forever),” Cameron wrote via Instagram on Thursday alongside a series of photos of his new place and décor. “This whole set was customizable to the tee.”

The former reality TV star and James work together at the non-profit ABC Food Tours, and they couldn’t wait to show off their joint duds.

“We have come a long way from living on the bean bag,” Cameron wrote at the time. “Check out the new digs and tell me what y’all think of how I did with my interior design for my first grown up apartment! #raymourflanigan_partner.”

The fresh and modern space is filled with two, cream sofas, a widescreen TV, giraffe statues, and a stunning view of Manhattan courtesy of the floor to ceiling windows.