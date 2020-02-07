Gigi Hadid and Ex Tyler Cameron Avoid Each Other at NYFW Event

Silent treatment. Exes Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron avoided running into each other at the Bvlgari B. Zero Collection Launch at Brooklyn Navy Yard on Thursday, February 6, just four months after the pair’s romance cooled off.

“Tyler was there with a male friend all night,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Gigi was on a raised platform with Bella [Hadid] above the dance floor. They were dancing together and laughing.”

Gigi, 24, and the former Bachelorette contestant, 27, were first linked together in August 2019 days after Cameron was spotted leaving Hannah Brown‘s apartment in Los Angeles. The general contractor competed for the 25-year-old former Miss Alabama’s heart on season 15 of The Bachelorette. Although Cameron didn’t receive the final rose, he and Brown briefly reconciled after the finale.

Cameron and Gigi stepped out together multiple times throughout August and September. The duo attended the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in August 2019 in NYC where the duo was spotted packing on the PDA. One month later, Gigi brought Cameron to her grandmother’s funeral in the Netherlands.

Us confirmed in October 2019 that the pair had called it quits after dating for nearly two months.

Later that month, Cameron told Us that he and Gigi keep in touch. “When we need to be … we’re friends,” he said at the time.

He added, “It was just a different world [dating a celebrity] … I never navigated it before. [But] they are no different than anyone else.”

The pair further solidified their split when they unfollowed each other in November 2019. However, a source told Us at the time that there wasn’t “any bad blood” between the twosome.

“Tyler still thinks of Gigi as a friend,” the insider revealed. “They were really close, and he still likes and respects her, even though the romantic portion of their relationship is over.”

Gigi has since reconciled with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. Us broke the news in January that the on-off couple are “trying to make it work” one year after calling it quits.

Cameron, for his part, was previously linked to Kylie Jenner’s best friend Stassie Karanikoloau in November 2019. He was later spotted “having fun” with Siesta Key star Juliette Porter on Saturday, February 1, in Miami.