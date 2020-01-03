Out of the loop? Siesta Key star Juliette Porter claims she had no prior knowledge to her ex-boyfriend and costar, Robby Hayes, having a sex tape with Lindsie Chrisley.

Juliette, 22, and Robby, 30, and their Siesta Key castmates Brandon Gomes and Kelsey Owens joined Page Six for a game of “Who’s Most Likely To” on Thursday, January 2. When the gang was asked who was “most likely to make a sex tape,” Brandon, 24, and Kelsey, 22, immediately called out the Bachelorette alum since he made headlines last summer for his sex tape with the 30-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star.

Juliette, for her part, was stunned by this revelation as she asked, “You have a sex tape?” However, Robby explained that he didn’t intend to make one.

“That is false on all three accounts. I didn’t make the sex tape,” Hayes said in Thursday’s interview. “I got caught by a security camera, and then [I was] blackmailed. It never went out.”

Juliette then said that she “did not know that Robby did that” and wondered, “Am I supposed to [know this]?” In response to her question, Robby recalled his former girlfriend previously posting about the sex tape in her Instagram Story. “I just heard you were having an affair with a married woman,” she replied back.

In August 2019, Todd Chrisley accused his daughter of having an affair with Robby and fellow Bachelorette alum Josh Murray. He alleged that the activity occurred during her marriage to Will Campbell, who she wed in 2012. Todd’s accusation surfaced after Lindsie claimed in a police report filed in July 2019 that her 50-year-old father and stepbrother Chase Chrisley “were going to release [a] sex tape involving her.”

Robby first addressed the scandal days later during an appearance on the “Housewives and Vanderpump” podcast, where he claimed that they “did not make a sex tape.” He said that and they “got caught on the security camera” in Lindsie’s friend’s living room.

The following month, the former Bachelor in Paradise star opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about his relationship with Lindsie. “It was more serious than a one-time thing, but we never became official,” he told Us in September. “We went through the dating and courting stages, and we were flirting. I took her out; I took her to baseball games, events that we were both invited to from a public personality aspect.”

Before news about Robby’s sex tape scandal broke, the reality star called off his romance with Juliette in July 2019 after three months of dating. When the exes joined Us last month, they explained how things “just kind of fizzled” between them.

“Honestly, we were in our own bubble and we went back to Siesta Key and things just got real again and reality set in,” Juliette shared at the time. “And we’re on a TV show that has a lot of stress. So you know, things happen. … When other people are stepping in, that’s when things really start to get … it’s really annoying.”

Siesta Key returns to MTV with its third season on Tuesday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET.