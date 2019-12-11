



They may be Siesta Key‘s buzzy new couple, but Robby Hayes and Juliette Porter‘s romance fell flat just as fast as they fell for each other. The pair, along with cast members Kelsey Owens and Brandon Gomes, stopped into the Us Weekly studio to share the scoop on the drama coming in season 3.

The Bachelorette alum, 30, met Juliette, 22, while at Stagecoach — because, where else? — and they instantly connected, partially because she was still hurting over her split from Alex Kompothecras.

“We were literally crying in the airport. She’s on the phone with her ex. I’m on the phone with my ex. We just really needed a fun weekend. We get there and we’re like, ‘What ex?'” Juliette told Us on Monday, December 9, about the weekend she went to Stagecoach with Kelsey. Once Robby and Juliette met, the attraction came about “right away,” which made it easier to move on from Alex.

“Sorry, rebound,” Juliette said during our interview, turning to Robby. However, he took it in stride: “That’s all right, helping out. Helping out!”

That said, the minute the new pair started seeing each other, Robby started getting messages from Alex, who he had met years ago and hung out with a few times in Florida. Ultimately, that relationship — and the rest of the drama of the town, took over.

“I think there’s a lot of highs and then the low,” Robby teases of what audiences will see with his relationship with Juliette. “I feel like it just kind of fizzled.”

It “was like a crash” at the end, she said. “Honestly, we were in our own bubble and we went back to Siesta Key and things just got real again and reality set in. And we’re on a TV show that has a lot of stress. So you know, things happen. … When other people are stepping in, that’s when things really start to get … it’s really annoying.”

Robby also said that sometimes, he wouldn’t go to group outings because he wanted to save her from the drama. “I just wanted her to have a good time. So there are a lot of instances where you’ll see I try to stay away,” he shared.

Juliette also knew that Robby not going would save Alex from getting into trouble. “I’m like ‘Alex, you can have this one because I know that if Robbie’s coming then you’re going to go ballistic.’ I’ll try and do him a favor. He’s not going to have fun,” she told Us. “Alex is probably not going to get his law degree because he’s going to try to kill Robbie. ‘I’m helping your mom out! I’m doing this for your mother and your father.'”

For more from Juliette, Robby, Kelsey and Brandon, watch Us‘ exclusive interview above.

Siesta Key premieres on MTV Tuesday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET.