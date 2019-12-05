



Reality TV crossover alert! Robby Hayes, best known for his role on season 12 of The Bachelorette, has officially joined season 3 of MTV’s Siesta Key, Us Weekly can exclusively announce. The new season will bring more drama than ever and it’s set to debut on MTV on Tuesday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

The original cast is returning but the group finds themselves divided after Alex Kompothecras and Juliette Porter‘s split. Meanwhile, new cast members join the group — including Robby, 30, bringing “conflict, heartbreak and deception to the mix.”

This season, Juliette graduates college and starts fresh with “new love” Robby, who doesn’t get along with Alex. Chloe Trautman also doesn’t approve.

Us reported the news of Juliette and Robby’s relationship in May. However, three months later they reportedly split. “I can’t give away too much storyline but things got hot and heavy,” Hayes teased to Us. “Things moved really quick. The show didn’t help that. It expedited it quickly, and then you’ll have to wait and see.”

Joining the show felt natural for the Bachelor in Paradise alum, who grew up in Sarasota, Florida. “My agency, Rebella, had been working with a couple of the lead females [on Siesta Key] for modeling and personal branding and getting them deals,” he told Us. “And so this show, it kind of ties in nicely. I grew up in Sarasota. That whole friend group, the whole cast were my friends before they became the cast.”

Elsewhere in season 3, Alex is starting over with a new girlfriend but the same question from the past will arise: Can he stay faithful? Madisson Hausburg is pursuing acting in L.A. while dating a much older man. Brandon Gomes is still heartbroken over Madisson and pursues Amanda Marie Miller, something her ex JJ Mizell is not OK with.

For the first time in years, Kelsey Owens is single — until Robby’s BFF and business partner Jake Petersen catches her eye. However, Jared Kelderman still has feelings for her but when his ex-wife comes to town, things are shaken up. Meanwhile, Garrett Miller is still in a rocky relationship with Cara Geswelli.

The Siesta Key trailer will air during the premiere of Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love on MTV December 5, at 9 p.m. ET.