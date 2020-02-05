Super Bowl fling? Tyler Cameron and Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter sparked romance rumors after they were spotted in Miami together ahead of the big game.

“They seemed like they were having fun,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively of the pair, who were seen at the Maxim Big Game Experience on Saturday, February 1.

The insider adds that the Bachelorette alum, 27, who is from Florida, met the Siesta Key star, 22, at the event. The model arrived with fellow Bachelor Nation stars Peter Weber, Jason Tartick and Blake Horstmann, all of whom hung out with Porter, according to the source. Porter shared a video of herself and Cameron on her Instagram Stories that night.

The next day, during the football game, Cameron hung out with another Bachelorette alum Clay Harbor while Porter attended the game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, February 2, with her Siesta Key costar Sam Logan.

“One NFL vet and one washed up wannabe took on super bowl weekend in Miami for the ultimate #OffenseDefense showdown,” Cameron wrote alongside a photo of himself on the Super Bowl red carpet with Harbor, 32.

Porter shared her own experience from the football game via her Instagram Stories where she wrote, “@sam_jlo my first Super Bowl was one for the books! Thank you for an unforgettable weekend!” on a photo of Logan with his arm around her.

After Cameron’s season of the ABC dating show ended — and he was not the winner of Hannah Brown’s heart or final rose — Porter was quick to show interest in him. When Floribama Shore star Nilsa Prowant tweeted “So Tyler C is still single…?” in July 2019, Porter replied back, “I dmed him it’s not going well.”

Porter previously dated another Bachelorette alum, Robby Hayes, who later joined the Siesta Key cast for season 3. After meeting at Stagecoach in April 2019, the duo briefly dated for three months, ultimately calling it quits in July.

“I feel like it just kind of fizzled,” Porter told Us in December of the relationship. “Honestly, we were in our own bubble and we went back to Siesta Key and things just got real again and reality set in. And we’re on a TV show that has a lot of stress. So you know, things happen. … When other people are stepping in, that’s when things really start to get … it’s really annoying.”

For his part, Cameron has dated a few women since his time on The Bachelorette. He went out with Gigi Hadid for two months in fall of 2019 before being linked to Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikoloau. He then flirted with Jennifer Garner via social media in January 2020.