Shooting his shot? Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron attempted to make a move on Jennifer Garner in the comments of her latest Instagram post.

The former Alias actress, 47, tried her hand at the popular LinkedIn/Facebook/Instagram/Tinder meme by using four different photos of herself. Garner chose an glam shot for the Instagram portion of the meme and a photo of herself paddle boarding for Tinder. A commenter then replied that they “would have switched the Instagram and Tinder pics.”

In response to the user, the Camping alum jokingly wrote: “Shoot, is THAT why no one swipes?”

Cameron, 26, was completely unfazed by the photos and instead expressed his interest in Garner. “I’m still swiping right,” the reality personality commented.

Garner has not responded to Cameron’s flirty comment just yet as Us Weekly exclusively revealed in October 2018 that the 13 Going on 30 actress is currently dating John Miller. A source told Us last April that Garner “feels like she’s finally found a true partner” in the businessman.

Garner’s former Alias costar and longtime pal Victor Garber gave Miller his stamp of approval, telling Us exclusively in May 2019: “I think he’s adorable. They’re great,” he said. “What’s wonderful is they’re taking their time and they are just enjoying each other’s company. Her priority is her children, that’s it. She’s focused on that. She’s remarkable.”

The Peppermint star was married to Ben Affleck from 2005 until their 2015 split. Together, they share daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 7. This past December, an insider told Us that Affleck, 47, has “the utmost respect” for his former wife and how “she’s supported him” through his struggles with addiction.

Cameron, meanwhile, made headlines for his nearly two-month romance with Gigi Hadid after a brief reunion with former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown. He’s since been linked to Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou.

In October, Cameron told Us exclusively that he’s not “worried about dating” after his romances with Hadid, 24, and Brown, 25, came to a close. “Dating girls is, like, the least of my worries right now,” he explained. “I’m so busy and running around.”