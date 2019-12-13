



Making it work! Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, who finalized their divorce in 2018, are committed to their three children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7. A source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that Affleck and Garner, both 47, will continue “to coparent and spend holidays together.”

The 13 Going on 30 actress is supportive of the Argo star, despite his recent sobriety relapse. “Jen puts up with a lot and does everything she can to keep it together — she wants Ben to be in the kids’ lives,” adds the insider. “That means dealing with things she isn’t happy about.”

The source continues, “Ben has the utmost respect for Jen and how she’s supported him through his addiction.”

While Affleck confirmed in October that he is dating following his second split from Lindsay Shookus, Garner has been seeing John Miller since 2018. A source previously told Us that the Cali Group CEO, 41, is the “complete opposite” of Affleck.

