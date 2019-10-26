Bingo! Ben Affleck spoke out about his love life one day after Us Weekly confirmed that the actor is dating again following his split from Lindsay Shookus.

“HA, you got me,” the Justice League star, 47, wrote via Twitter on Saturday, October 26. “I’m dating.”

Affleck used the speculation about his romantic endeavors to shed light on a good cause. “But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important. I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others,” he continued. “The Midnight Mission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery.”

The Oscar winner then took one more jab at the interest in his relationships. “I’m making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don’t have the resources and need help,” he concluded. “Raya, you in? Who else is with me?”

A source told Us earlier this week that Affleck is open to love. “Ben Affleck has come into Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel-Air recently. The last time he was there was on Tuesday, October 22, with a brunette girl,” the insider said, noting that he always requests “a private and hidden booth” at the restaurant. “It seemed like a date for sure.”

Multiple sources also confirmed to Us that the Gone Girl star uses the Raya dating app.

Affleck split from Shookus, 39, in April after dating on and off for nearly two years. He had a brief fling with Playboy model Shauna Sexton in August 2018 during a break from the Saturday Night Live producer.

The Good Will Hunting actor was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. The exes share three children: Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7.

As for his sobriety, Affleck completed a 40-day rehab stay for alcohol addiction in October 2018. “Ben is in a great place in his recovery and life,” a source revealed in August. “He continues to want to be the best father and friend he can be.”

The insider added: “Ben has found a balance between his work and home life. He remains committed to a number of treatment and wellness methods that focus on his health.”