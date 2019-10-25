



Not giving up! Ben Affleck is looking for love once again after his second split from Lindsay Shookus, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. In fact, the actor has already been spotted on a date.

“Ben Affleck has come into Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel-Air recently. The last time he was there was on Tuesday, October 22, with a brunette girl,” the insider reveals, noting that he “always wants a private and hidden booth” at the restaurant. “It seemed like a date for sure.”

According to multiple sources, the Justice League star, 47, also uses the Raya dating app.

Affleck and Shookus, 39, made their relationship public in July 2017. Us confirmed in August 2018 that the pair split, at which point the Oscar winner began a brief fling with Playboy model Shauna Sexton. Us broke the news in February that the Gone Girl actor reunited with the Saturday Night Live producer. However, they called it quits again in April of this year.

The director shares daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10, as well as son Samuel, 7, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The former couple were married from 2005 to 2018.

Amid his relationship ups and downs, Affleck checked into a rehab facility in August 2018. The Alias alum, also 47, and a sober coach staged an intervention, which led him to complete a 40-day stay for alcohol addiction.

“Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment,” Affleck wrote in a statement shared via Instagram in October 2018. “I am fighting for myself and my family.”

A source told Us as Affleck celebrated one year of sobriety in August that he “is in a great place in his recovery and life,” noting that he “continues to want to be the best father and friend he can be.”

Garner’s romance with John Miller — Us exclusively revealed in October 2018 that the two are an item — has also had a positive effect on the Argo star. According to an insider in August, “Jen having a boyfriend has been the best thing to happen to Ben and Jen in a long time. … Ben’s become a better parent.”

